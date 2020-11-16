Man sought in Clay County woman’s killing

OAKLEAF, Fla. – Clay County deputies are looking for a man in connection with a deadly shooting Monday in Oakleaf.

In a statement, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies believe Shawn Lequin Braddy was involved in a shooting Monday morning on Grayson Lane in the Oakleaf area. The victim died of her injuries, so the case is now being investigated as a homicide. Authorities did not release the victim’s name or a motive.

Family members identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Tiara McDaniels. McDaniels’ family said she was at home with her children when the shooting happened. Her stepmother told News4Jax McDaniels worked hard and loved her family and four children deeply.

McDaniels had a child with Braddy and filed a domestic violence injunction against him in 2013. A second woman also filed an injunction against him in 2017. The injunctions list multiple occasions where Braddy is accused of stalking, physical assaults and threats.

McDaniels' family says she called her stepmother Sunday to say she still feared Braddy.

Deputies are warning people not to approach Braddy if he’s seen, saying he’s considered armed and dangerous, but additional details were not immediately released.

Court records show Braddy has an extensive criminal history, including serving prison sentences for domestic battery, drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested last year on suspicion of trafficking in fentanyl and was out on bond while awaiting trial in that case.

Anyone with information on Braddy’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Matt McRee at 904-264-6512.

