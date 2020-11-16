Shipwreck uncovered by erosion at Crescent Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – It’s the kind of discovery the St Augustine Lighthouse archeological team lives for.

The team is investigating a shipwreck along Crescent Beach. According to Chuck Meide, an archaeologist with the Lighthouse Maritime Archaeological Program (LAMP), the wreckage is believed to be from a large ship that sailed in the 1800s.

The timbers are measured in feet and inches, so it’s believed to be of American, British or Canadian origin.

LAMP will be on the beach over the next few days taking measurements and samples.

The wreckage will not be excavated.