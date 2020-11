JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville reminded Duval residents on Twitter of a free, drive-through food distribution happening today.

The Catholic Charities ‘Food Pantry at the Jessie’ is in partnership with Farm Share and the Jessie Ball DuPont Fund.

The drive-thru distribution happens every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am - 3 pm, at the Jessie Ball Dupont Center at 40 East Adams Street.

The groups involved say they have already served tens of thousands of families in need.