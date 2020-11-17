Jacksonville gets new tool to track pedestrians, cyclists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville unveiled a new tool on Tuesday morning that will help track walkers, runners and cyclists and give the city important information it needs for new infrastructure projects.

The Eco-counter purchase was made possible by a $31,550 donation from JTC Running, the nonprofit that created and hosts the annual Gate River Run, among other initiatives, according to the city.

City officials showed how the new technology works during a demonstration at Corkscrew Park, a full-service, free outdoor fitness area along the Northbank Riverwalk.