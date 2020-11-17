Man involved in Westside crash tells witness he was stabbed in neck with screwdriver

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was a passenger in a multi-vehicle crash on Jacksonville’s Westside on Tuesday morning said he was stabbed in the neck with a screwdriver by the woman who was driving the car.

According to a Good Samaritan at the scene of the crash who spoke to News4Jax, the bleeding man told them the woman who was driving the car stabbed him with the screwdriver at some point before colliding with two cars on Normandy Boulevard near Memorial Park Cemetary.

Both the man who was stabbed and the woman driver took off after the crash — the man on foot and the woman in the car.

No other details were immediately available.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.