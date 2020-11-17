Ibotta customers can get a free Thanksgiving meal by shopping at Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ibotta, a company that helps customers earn cash back on in-store, mobile app, and online purchases with receipt submission, has teamed up with Walmart to save you money and give you a free Thanksgiving dinner.

Customers can get 100% cash back on “everything you need to whip up dinner for the family,” Ibotta said.

These offers are available in November, while supplies last. Shop in-store or order for pickup or delivery and save money on Thanksgiving dinner.

The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program hopes to make a difficult holiday season more rewarding for families everywhere by giving them a delicious meal without the financial burden.

The Walmart-exclusive items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are: (approx. $20.27)

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

How it works:

Download Ibotta -- Start earning cash back on things you buy every day. Get the app on your phone or the browser extension for your compute.

Add offers -- Follow the instructions to add all nine free Thanksgiving Dinner offers to Your list at Walmart.

Shop & earn -- Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app. Or, link your Walmart Pickup & Delivery account to shop online with the browser extension. Either way, you’ll get cash back.

Once purchased, scan your receipt into the Ibotta or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you’ll earn cashback for the entire purchase

Click here for more information.