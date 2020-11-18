Duval school board swears in new members, elects officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board swore in two new members and elected a new chair and vice-chair on Tuesday.

Dr. Kelly Coker and Cindy Pearson, who won elections in District 1 and District 3, respectively, were officially sworn in during a special ceremony.

Pearson replaces Ashley Smith Juarez and Coker replaces Cheryl Grymes after both were term-limited.

Board member Elizabeth Andersen was elected as the new chairwoman and Board member Darryl Willie was elected vice-chair.

Former chair Warren A. Jones (District 5) along with Lori Hershey (District 7) were also sworn in after winning reelection.

“I am grateful to former Board Chair Warren Jones and the many leaders that have come before me for laying a foundation for success,” said Andersen. “I am honored to serve the community as chair of the Duval County School Board.”

Charlotte Joyce (District 6), who was elected in 2018, is the seventh board member.