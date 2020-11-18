FHP working to identify victim in Union County crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol investigators are working to identify a person who was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler in Union County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on State Road 121 near the intersection of NE 157th Street. The report from FHP shows the victim was driving a car traveling south on State Road 121 when it failed to maintain its lane of travel.

The car hit an oncoming 18-wheeler traveling north on the highway. The car was redirected off the road but stopped near the southbound shoulder and caught fire.

The family of the deceased has not yet been notified since the driver’s identity isn’t known.

News4Jax requested more information from Florida Highway Patrol and will update this story if it becomes available.