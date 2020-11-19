2 teens injured in drive-by shooting at Jacksonville hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two teenage boys are recovering in the hospital after they were shot early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the juveniles were in the parking lot of the Hospitality Inn on 103rd Street when a vehicle pulled up, fired several shots and drove away.

Police said their families were inside their respective hotel rooms when the shooting happened around 3:40 a.m.

Investigators are working with a witness and to access surveillance footage the hotel might have in order to identify the vehicle involved.

The boys were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.