Know a Jacksonville veteran in need of a job? Make sure they see this

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As part of the city’s Celebration of Valor, Jacksonville is hosting a job and resource fair for veterans, transitioning military and their families.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the East Club of TIAA Bank Field.

The city’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department said the event will provide job opportunities and information for local veterans, caregivers, transitioning military and their families from a “host of veteran friendly employers and resource agencies.”

For more information, call 904-255-5550.

The address for the event is 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, Jacksonville, FL, 32202.

The city said accommodations will be made for those with disabilities upon request. To make requests, call Disabled Services at 630-4940, TTY at 630-4933 or email klmcdan@coj.net.