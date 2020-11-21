Authorities: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized as crews investigate scene on I-295 & Wilson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It wasn’t immediately clear what police and firefighters were investigating near the I-295 on ramp at Wilson Boulevard on Friday night, but Jacksonville Fire and Rescue confirmed it transported two people from the scene.

According to JFRD, one person who was transported died, the other was hospitalized. A spokesperson told News4Jax it was not a crash.

The car appeared to be missing its back window.

Numerous people were at the scene talking with police.

News4Jax is working to get additional information from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, although as of 11 p.m., it was unclear when police would provide a news briefing.