Man found fatally shot inside car after crash at Harts and Dunn, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot inside a car after a two-car crash on the Northside and later died, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, officers heard a gunshot in the Highlands area, a JSO spokesman said.

Police found a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of Harts Road and Dunn Avenue, and inside one of the involved cars, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said it appeared from the evidence at the scene that the man was shot while inside his vehicle and then crashed in the road at some point.

“What caused the crash, whether it was raining, whether he lost control, or (if it was) the gunshot,” Sgt. Harry Goldfine.

The man’s vehicle was hit by the second vehicle, which police believe was not involved in the shooting. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating, police said.

JSO does not have any suspect information at this time and said investigators are still working to find out where the shooting took place.

“There’s multiple businesses in the area,” Goldfine said. “We’re still walking around. We have not yet found any sort of casings or any evidence or blood or anything that could have shown what could have happened.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact JSO either by phone at 904-630-0500 or by email at JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, you can call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).