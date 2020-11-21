Duval County parents can now cancel virtual learning for third quarter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County public school parents who want to take their children out of virtual learning for the third quarter can do that now, the school district announced Friday.

Cancellation forms for Duval HomeRoom, the virtual learning option for Duval County Public School students, are available through the Parent Focus Account now through Dec. 4.

There is no requirement to cancel.

“If the student is succeeding academically in HomeRoom, and the parents prefer for them to remain on the online platform, then no further action needs to be taken,” the district wrote in a press release. “However, if a Duval HomeRoom student is not attending class, not engaged in class, or not showing academic progress, school leaders will contact the families to discuss solutions including possibly returning the student to a brick and mortar environment.”

The district said it will continue to offer HomeRoom as long as the Florida Department of Education allows.

Florida’s education commissioner said this week that the state will allow for virtual learning into next year, but there are still questions about funding.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact their school directly.