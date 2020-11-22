Coast Guard searching for man near Blount Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Coast Guard is searching for a man who disappeared after falling overboard Sunday near Blount Island.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received a notification around 3 a.m. Sunday from the Tugboat Pop, saying a 42-year-old man fell into the water while transiting from the vessel to a barge.

According to the Coast Guard, the man was not wearing a lifejacket.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station Savannah and a 29-foot response boat-small crew from Station Mayport are involved in the search.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, as well as dive units, are involved in the search.