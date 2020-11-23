59-year-old man dies in North Jacksonville motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 59-year-old Jacksonville man died Sunday after a motorcycle he was driving collided with a car in North Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified driver of the motorcycle was traveling southbound in the outside travel lane on Interstate 95 approaching Golfair Boulevard when he collided with another vehicle.

The collision caused the motorcycle driver to fall into the roadway, according to FHP.

The driver was taken to UF Health where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending, according to FHP.