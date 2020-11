A 60-year-old man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Putnam County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified driver from Interlachen was traveling south on County Road 315 in the area of Spring Lake Drive around 6:30 p.m. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road to the left south of Spring Lake Drive and overturned in a ditch east of County Road 315.

The man was not wearing his seatbelt, according to FHP.