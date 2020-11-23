Brunswick to remove Confederate monument from park

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Leaders of a Georgia city have voted to remove a Confederate monument from a park where it has stood since 1902.

Commissioners in the port city of Brunswick voted 4-1 to take the monument out of Hanover Square.

Officials had debated what to do about the monument since July. That’s when the initials BLM — for Black Lives Matter — were spray-painted on it during a protest.

Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey says the monument will initially be moved into storage.

The city hasn’t found a new home for it, but the mayor says perhaps a museum might be willing to take it.