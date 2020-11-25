AAA: Country could see largest drop in travel since Great Recession

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year, and possibly the busiest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as people head to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Centers for Disease Control urged Americans to stay home this year to slow the spread of the virus, but at least 50 million people do plan to travel still, according to AAA.

It appeared some people heeded the warning. AAA said their analysts are expecting a 10% drop in travel as compared to last year, or about 5 million fewer people opting to travel. If that pans out, this year’s traveling numbers will be the largest one-year drop since the Great Recession in 2008.

At JAX Airport, foot traffic is sporadic this morning, but the busiest travel times are expected this afternoon between 3 and 5 p.m.

Rebecca Scimio, who is flying out to Pittsburgh today said she’s traveling because she doesn’t want to live in fear.

“I just feel like if you take the proper precautions; you can’t live in fear. You just have to live how you normally would, but do everything that you’re supposed to do with wearing a mask and washing your hands and everything,” she said.

The CDC released a checklist of things to do if you must travel for the holiday or sometime soon.