Clay County man accused of trying to lure teen for sex

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities on Tuesday arrested a Clay County man accused of trying to lure a 14-year-old for sex.

Aaron Knowles, 46, was booked into the Clay County jail on two counts of use of an electronic device to lure, solicit or entice a child to engage in an unlawful sex act and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

On Tuesday morning, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children/Forensic Unit and SWAT Team, as well as FBI Jacksonville Division, executed a search warrant at a home in the Orange Park area. Deputies said Knowles was taken into custody and multiple electronics were seized.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began when its detectives learned the 46-year-old was soliciting who he believed to be a 14-year-old for sexual acts. During the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office, he solicited who he thought was a child numerous times to engage in sex acts and to send him lewd images.