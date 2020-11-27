Teen killed, 3 others seriously hurt in crash near East Palatka, troopers say

A teenager died and three others were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday near East Palatka, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on State Road 207 near County Road 207A.

According to the Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was traveling south on S.R. 207 when an independent witness reported that the driver of the vehicle was driving recklessly and speeding. Troopers said the driver lost control of the pickup and the vehicle went into the grass median, where it overturned several times.

Troopers said there were four occupants, including an 18-year-old Florahome boy who died. The Highway Patrol said the three other occupants -- an 18-year-old Jacksonville boy, a 17-year-old Jacksonville girl and an 18-year-old St. Augustine girl -- suffered serious injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol, the 18-year-old St. Augustine girl was the only occupant who was wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle was not immediately known and the investigation continues.

Putnam County Fatal Crash:



SR-207 & CR-207A – East Palatka. Single vehicle. 4 occupants. One confirmed deceased on scene. Three transported with injuries. Roadway is blocked. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/rpBIzCxQCN — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) November 27, 2020

At last check, according to the Highway Patrol, all westbound lanes of State Road 207 were blocked. Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.