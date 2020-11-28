Crews slice Golden Ray, move into next step of removal process

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Gal. – Crews finished cutting the first of seven sections of the 656-foot Golden Ray on Saturday. The ship overturned last year in September. Cutting operations began three weeks ago.

#BREAKING: An impressive look inside the capsized Golden Ray. The 660-ft cargo ship capsized in Saint Simons Sound on September 8, 2019. Everyone on board survived. All 7400 (new) cars were destroyed. Crews began cutting the ship into sections on November 6, 2020. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/knztEJ41yt — Zachery Lashway (@ZachLashway) November 28, 2020

St. Simons Sound Incident Response shared photos of the operations where you can see the chain has ripped through the hull of the ship wreck.

St. Simons Sound Incident Response says crews are almost done cutting 1st section of the #GoldenRay which began Nov. 6. The next step will be to lift it onto a barge. This after delays from Tropical Storm Eta & cutting chain broke. @wjxt4 Pic: St Simons Sound Incident response pic.twitter.com/umyS9LiEPK — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) November 28, 2020

Crews started the next step on Saturday morning, lifting the sliced section onto a barge which will later be recycled in Louisiana. There have been several delays in cutting operations from Tropical Storm Eta and the cutting chain broke.

Altamaha Riverkeeper are watching responders lift the first section of the #GoldenRay up out of the St. Simons Sound. Crews are using the heavy lifting crane. You could see in the video that something fell. Remember 4200 cars still loaded on shripwreck. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/9ZW7LtH3D7 — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) November 28, 2020

Responders have recovered small pieces of debris and Light oil sheening has been seen. Responders said sound monitoring equipment at St. Simons Pier and Jekyll Island Pier have not registered excessive noise levels.

Responders have reported sightings of drones and small aircraft over the wreck site along with recreational vessels in or near the safety zone.

“We understand that the community is eager to see this section of the Golden Ray lifted and removed from the sound but this is a very active work site with many simultaneous crane and vessel operations,” said Incident Commander Tom Wiker, Gallagher Marine Systems. “Please do not distract our responders as they focus on critical response operations. Our safety zones in the water and in the air are in place to protect them and the community.”

If the public sees what they believe is debris from the Golden Ray wreck, you can report it at the Debris Reporting Hotline at (912) 944-5620.