Crews slice Golden Ray, move into next step of removal process

Brittany Muller, Reporter

Crews are almost done cutting the Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound.
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Gal. – Crews finished cutting the first of seven sections of the 656-foot Golden Ray on Saturday. The ship overturned last year in September. Cutting operations began three weeks ago.

St. Simons Sound Incident Response shared photos of the operations where you can see the chain has ripped through the hull of the ship wreck.

Crews started the next step on Saturday morning, lifting the sliced section onto a barge which will later be recycled in Louisiana. There have been several delays in cutting operations from Tropical Storm Eta and the cutting chain broke.

Responders have recovered small pieces of debris and Light oil sheening has been seen. Responders said sound monitoring equipment at St. Simons Pier and Jekyll Island Pier have not registered excessive noise levels.

Responders have reported sightings of drones and small aircraft over the wreck site along with recreational vessels in or near the safety zone.

“We understand that the community is eager to see this section of the Golden Ray lifted and removed from the sound but this is a very active work site with many simultaneous crane and vessel operations,” said Incident Commander Tom Wiker, Gallagher Marine Systems. “Please do not distract our responders as they focus on critical response operations. Our safety zones in the water and in the air are in place to protect them and the community.”

If the public sees what they believe is debris from the Golden Ray wreck, you can report it at the Debris Reporting Hotline at (912) 944-5620.

