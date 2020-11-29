City, Jacksonville Bar launch Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A program launching this week will provide more than $5.1 million to Duval County residents and business owners at risk for losing their apartment, home or business location due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted at JacksonvilleCares.com for residential properties starting Thursday, followed by commercial properties the week of Dec. 7.

“Although necessary, the safety measures implemented during the pandemic negatively affected some of Jacksonville’s citizens,” Curry said. “My administration and I are serious about honoring the local government’s responsibility to use every available resource in support of its citizens, especially throughout times of uncertainty. As we work toward returning to normal, I hope this assistance will provide relief to our neighbors and move them closer to recovery. I am grateful to the JBA for its leadership, contributions to the program, and commitment to being a valuable corporate citizen.”

Grants will be offered to residential tenants, homeowners and business owners on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are depleted.

Applicants may receive up to $5,000 for a residential property and up to $10,000 for a commercial property, with the payment going directly to the landlord or lender. Complete applications will be processed first for payment.

Applicants must be able to provide the following documents:

Residential

Identification for all household members

A copy of the lease or mortgage

Proof of the ability to make payments of 60 days of rent or mortgage

A notice from the landlord or mortgagee of pending eviction or foreclosure (if applicable)

Commercial

A copy of the lease or mortgage

The landlord or mortgagee W-9

Proof of a reduction in income, staffing or employee hours of at least 20%

A copy of the current Duval County Occupational License

Proof of the ability to make payments of 60 days of rent or mortgage

A notice from the landlord or mortgagee of pending eviction or foreclosure (if applicable).

Click here for more information.