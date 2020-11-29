Missing 62-year-old found clinging to capsized boat 86 miles offshore

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced Sunday that a 62-year-old boater who went missing off Port Canaveral’s coast on Friday was found alive, clinging to his capsized Sea Ray about 86 miles offshore.

According to USCG, Stuart Bee was reported missing after heading out of the Cape Marina at 4 p.m. He headed out aboard his 32-foot boat named the STINGRAY.

While Bee did not specify when he would return, USCG said his brother called the authorities saying Bee never stays out on the water for more than 24 hours. Authorities have not been able to reach him through his cellphone.

Midday Sunday, USCG Southeast tweeted that Bee was located by motor vessel Angeles and crews were headed to the ship to pick up Bee and return him to land.