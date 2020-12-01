St. Johns County Christmas ‘tree’-cycling program returns

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – We know you probably just got your tree, but in case you want to plan ahead for what to do with it after the holidays, St. Johns County will be collecting trees, beginning Dec. 28.

The ‘tree’-cycling program will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, through Monday, Jan. 4, for those who wish to recycle Christmas trees after the holiday.

Residents are encouraged to bring Christmas trees to any of the following locations:

Ron Parker Park – 607 Old Beach Road

Cornerstone Park – 1046 A1A North

Davis Park – 210 Davis Park Road

Mills Field – 1805 Racetrack Road

First Tee – 4401 Cypress Links Blvd.

Artificial trees will not be accepted as only natural trees can be recycled, and trees should be free of decorations and debris.

Designated areas and signage will direct participants where to drop off their trees.

For more information, please call 904-209-0335.