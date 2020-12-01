St. Johns County to extend public library hours in January

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Public Library System is extending hours at all facilities to accommodate the needs of working families and students beginning Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

The Main Branch, Ponte Vedra Beach Branch, and Southeast Branch libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays.

The Anastasia Island Branch, Bartram Trail Branch, and Hastings Branch libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

All libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and remain closed on Sundays and Mondays.

In addition, the library’s online reference service, Ask a Librarian, is also extending service hours to match all branch library hours.

For more information, visit www.sjcpls.org or call your local branch library.