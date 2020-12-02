2 Jacksonville Beach police cruisers struck by suspected impaired drivers in 6 weeks

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is reminding the public to drive carefully and sober.

The message comes after two police cruisers were struck by suspected impaired drivers in the last six weeks, according to the Police Department

The Police Department said the officers suffered minor injuries and the cruisers were totaled.

“Cars can always be replaced, a life cannot, but the at-fault drivers’ insurance will only pay a portion of the approximately $80,000 to replace these cars,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.