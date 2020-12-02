33ºF

Local News

2 Jacksonville Beach police cruisers struck by suspected impaired drivers in 6 weeks

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Jacksonville Beach, Duval County
The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said the police cruisers were totaled.
The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said the police cruisers were totaled. (Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is reminding the public to drive carefully and sober.

The message comes after two police cruisers were struck by suspected impaired drivers in the last six weeks, according to the Police Department

The Police Department said the officers suffered minor injuries and the cruisers were totaled.

“Cars can always be replaced, a life cannot, but the at-fault drivers’ insurance will only pay a portion of the approximately $80,000 to replace these cars,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

With the holiday season here, please drive carefully and sober. These two police cars were struck and totaled in the...

Posted by City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.