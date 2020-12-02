Animal control seen removing numerous dogs from Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Animal Care and Protective Services were spotted Wednesday at a home near Old Middleburg Road on the Westside.

An officer on scene told News4Jax that there were more than a dozen dogs on the property that were being removed and placed into protective custody.

One-by-one, News4Jax spotted what appeared to be pit bulls and pit bull mixes being walked or carried to a large animal control truck.

Investigators were also seen putting large chains and other objects into another van.

According to neighbors who have seen the animals, some of them appeared to have visible injuries.

During the search, a man drove up to the property but was not allowed inside. He was visibly angry about officers being on the property.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the search warrant. An arrest was not announced.

“They’re going to go through all the evidence that they recovered from the property as it stands right now and make a determination,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Kent Jefferson. “The fact that they were able to get a signed warrant from a judge shows probable cause for something.”