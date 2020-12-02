DIA to vote today on whether to recommend Lot J project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Wednesday afternoon, Jacksonville residents could find out more information about the future of the Lot J entertainment plan at the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium.

The Downtown Investment Authority is set to meet at 2 p.m. about the $445 million project. The members will vote either to recommend the city move forward or make major changes to the proposal.

MORE | Downtown Investment Authority recommends approving Lot J ‘with some conditions’

A 46-page report from the DIA has lots of numbers and recommendations about the project and News4Jax has been continuing to review the documents. It contains information the Jacksonville City Council wants to hear before it votes to spend tax dollars on the development.

In the report, the DIA staff says for every dollar spent by the city, the city could expect only 40 cents in return.

That’s less than the city auditor suggested and the mayor’s staff has said the project would actually make money.

The DIA is also questioning if the city should build parking garages for the apartments planned for the site.

The DIA is questioning the $65 million interest-free loan and they wonder if it should actually be that high.

These are just some elements that will be discussed Wednesday afternoon. The DIA has no standing on if Lot J will happen but the City Council wants its input.

City council will hold its meeting on Thursday where we could get a good idea of were Lot J will go.

For the most part, the DIA said the Lot J development is a good deal for the area, but added that there are things in the agreement that should be addressed and some could be a deal-breaker.