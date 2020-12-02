Facing eviction in Duval? How to apply for check from $5M stimulus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beginning Thursday, people facing eviction in Duval County can apply online to receive a portion of a $5.1 million stimulus.

The money is part of the CARES Act and it will be given out on a first come, first served basis. The money is for both residential homeowners and businesses, however, Thursday will only be a residential application.

The application is expected to go live on JacksonvilleCare’s website at 9 a.m. Thursday. If you visit the website before, you’ll be greeted with a list of required documents and eligibility criteria.

LINK: List of requirements for eviction and foreclosure prevention program

Businesses will have to wait until next week to apply, and the money is expected to go fast.

The City of Jacksonville is providing the money for the program. The Jacksonville Bar Association is overseeing the process of distributing the money.

“Landlords should tell tenants that are behind that they should apply for this program,” explained Mayor Lenny Curry.

In order to qualify for this money, both the landlord and tenant have to agree to it. For that, it means the landlord will waive any fees associated with the backlog of rent.

“The money will go right to the landlord or to the mortgage company,” Curry said. “That’s important to remember. There are people running businesses that have taken a significant cut in income this year and landlords are one of them.”

The application will not be processed and your spot in line is not guaranteed until both parties fill out the application.