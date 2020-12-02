Missing Jacksonville boy, 10, found safe, police say

Because the child is no longer missing, News4Jax has removed his name and photo from this article.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 10-year-old Jacksonville boy reported missing on the city’s Northside was found safe Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy had last been seen around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he took out the trash at a home on Conrad Drive in the Highlands neighborhood, police said. His mother told News4Jax her son is familiar with the neighborhood, but he would never stay out after dark.

“He just went out to take the trash and he didn’t come back,” she said.

Chase’s mother said he was upset earlier in the day after he got in trouble for messing with the A/C vent.

“He doesn’t like consequences. Christmas is getting close, and he’s scared that you might not get anything for Christmas and things like that. That’s his mind frame” she said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted JSO in the search, and dozens of crews set up at a command center. The Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter could be seen searching from the sky as JFRD’s K-9s searched near the home.

Shortly 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced the child had been found safe.

Before he was located, the boy’s said she wanted her son to know that she loves him, he’s not in trouble and Santa Claus will be coming to their house no matter what. She said she just wanted her happy and friendly son back home safe.