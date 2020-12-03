Driver arrested after high-speed chase across Buckman Bridge, crash on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver is being booked into the Duval County Jail after a high-speed chase across the Buckman Bridge on Thursday around 7 a.m..

A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the chase began at Old St. Augustine and I-295 when a trooper spotted a reckless driver going 100 mph. The trooper tried to get the driver to pull over, but a chase ensued.

The driver continued at extreme speeds across the Buckman Bridge where another trooper joined the pursuit. Michael Bennett was driving across the bridge and saw the whole thing happen.

“When he blew past me on the Buckman Bridge, he was cutting in and out of cars. He stuck his hand out the window with a peace sign with troopers behind him and everything. It was crazy” he said.

The driver slowed near I-295 and Blanding Boulevard. Once the driver reached a speed of at least 50 mph, a trooper performed a pit maneuver on the SUV.

The SUV hit the concrete wall and it overturned. The driver was not seriously injured. He was treated for a minor laceration and taken to the Duval County Jail.

News4Jax requested the driver’s mugshot from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We will update the story when we receive it.