Man shot in arm at Arlington hotel, JSO searching for suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who was shot in the arm outside of an Arlington hotel Thursday night is expected to recover, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the outside courtyard of the Regency Inn on Arlington Expressway.

JFRD responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, JSO said.

Witnesses were found and are cooperating with the investigation, as is hotel management, JSO said.

Investigators said it was unclear if the shooting was a targeted attack but added there is no outstanding threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.