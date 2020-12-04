Police announce 2 arrests in deadly shooting at Mega Supermarket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police have arrested two men in their 30s in connection with the shooting death of a man late last month at a Mega Supermarket on Moncrief Road West.

Police said the shooting was reported before 10:20 p.m. Nov. 23 and when they found the victim, he had life-threatening injuries. Jacksonville Fire Rescue took him to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Police said investigators identified two suspects in the shootings: Victor Williams, 31, and Cornell Williams, 36.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that both men had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No other details, including a motive for the shooting, were immediately released.