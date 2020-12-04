SJC leaders experience homelessness in Sleep Out Challenge

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County leaders are choosing to experience what it’s like to be homeless to understand and reflect.

“This gives people a personalized micro-view of what people are literally going through in Saint Johns County,” said Murphy. “I think it’s important for us to have that view to know this is an issue that we can solve if we pull together.”

St. Johns County leaders are choosing to experience what it’s like to be homeless to understand and reflect. Eleven local leaders will get a cardboard box and sleeping bag and their goal is to raise $100,000. How you can help! pic.twitter.com/WvrvnweVMD — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) December 4, 2020

Murphy is joining ten others experiencing the Sleep Out Challenge to understand and reflect. The list includes—Rob Hardwick the St. Johns County Sheriff-Elect; Chris Pacetti, the City of St. Augustine Fire Department Chief of Operations; Greg Lulkoski with the St. Johns County Community Development Block Grant Housing and Community Services Division. Also, local business owners and leaders: Chris Shee, John Ginn, Clay Nettles, Clay Murphy, Vaughan Robison, Steve Alexander, Bobby Appleby, and Jay Owen.

“It’s probably not going to be comfortable probably not getting a good night’s sleep probably come out of it understanding a little bit more what it’s like to go through that,” said Ginn. “It really hit home with me and it’s hard to imagine children in that situation and if we could do something about it I want to be part of it.”

“I want to fix what’s in our own backyard first and that’s my main mission and so for us to come out and support Alpha Omega,” Shee said. “The resources that I am given in the success that I’ve had, it’s no coincidence. I really believe it’s of a higher power and I believe that the Lord has given me these resources not to store my pocket but to give back and for me to be a conduit to the causes that he wants us to support.”

The organization said last year, in St. Johns County Schools 787 children are homeless. That’s 2% of the kids enrolled and those they want to help. The goal today and the hope for the future is to support women transitioning out of poverty.

If you would like to donate to the First Coast Sleep Out Challenge you can do so online.

Alpha Omega also has two thrift stores on San Marco Boulevard and Southside Boulevard.