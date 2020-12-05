Jacksonville police: Man killed in shooting in Windy Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot early Saturday morning on Forest Boulevard in the Windy Hill area of Jacksonville, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the area after reports of multiple gunshots on Forest Boulevard, not far from Beach and Southside boulevards.

When they arrived, along with paramedics from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, they found the man with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Investigators said they have not yet identified the man and had no suspect information to provide.

They asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.