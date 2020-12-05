Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon with amazing story to be featured in Netfilx documentary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Viewers will be able to follow the day-to-day life of a local neurosurgeon in an upcoming documentary on Netflix.

Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, also known as Dr. Q, was a migrant farmworker in California before making his way to Harvard Medical School and ending up in Jacksonville. (The Florida Times-Union has more on his amazing rise.)

Now Quinones-Hinojosa is working at Mayo Clinic where his episode, “Sacred Brain” was filmed.

“The Surgeon’s Cut”, made by the BBC, follows the journey of four surgeons and their patients.

It begins airing on Dec. 9.