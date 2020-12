JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday at 12:46 a.m. a man arrived at UF Shands Jacksonville with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. He told JSO he was shot in the area of E. 2nd St. and Phoenix Avenue.

The officers were able to locate a possible crime scene on E. 20th street. They found one spent shell casing and a weight scale in this area.

The injured individual says he was shot during a drive-by shooting. He is recovering now.