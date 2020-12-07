City discusses programs to help disadvantaged Jacksonville communities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Free clinics and mental health diversion programs -- the City of Jacksonville is another step closer to getting these kinds of resources into the communities that need it most.

Carnell Oliver was born and raised on Jacksonville’s Northside. He was one of just two people from the public to voice the need for services in underserved communities during a City Council Social Justice Committee meeting Monday.

“All of it sounds good, but I want to make it clear to City Council that those dollars go back down to the community,” Oliver said.

The council unanimously recommended seven programs to be voted on that would cost the city an estimated $1.5 million. One of the programs will focus on health care.

“Another proposed project is putting $200,000 toward cleaning up and building up neighborhoods, specifically in the Brentwood area.

The other programs include:

Teen court program

Safety and crime reduction commission

Teen tennis program for young people at risk

Roof and restoration of Old Stanton High School

A mental health services and diversionary program for people convicted of misdemeanors

Judge Mark Mahon is the one spearheading the mental health diversionary program, which would make Jacksonville only second city in the state to have a program like this.

“If you can break the cycle and treat the underlying mental illness, then you can get those people out of the jail and make them productive members of society,” Mahon said.

City Council still needs to vote to approve the funding for each of these projects.