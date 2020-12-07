JSO cruiser involved in crash in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax is working to learn more about an officer-involved crash in downtown Jacksonville. The crash happened before 7 Monday morning.

The crash happened on East Adams Street after Main Street near the Jumpin’ Jax House of Food restaurant.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but the JSO SUV sustained heavy front-end damage and a Toyota pick-up truck had damage to its driver side.

News4Jax reached out to the public information unit with the Sheriff’s Office to learn if there were any injuries.

A tow truck was on scene less than half an hour after the crash. East Adams Street is closed on the westbound side near the intersection, but it expected to reopen shortly.