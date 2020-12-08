City committee’s JEA report should be complete by month’s end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It wont be until the end of December that we could find out more about what happened with JEA and the botched sales plan.

It was almost a year ago when many of the problems with the proposed JEA sale surfaced and eventually led to the firing of now ex-CEO Aaron Zahn and the JEA leadership team.

On Monday members of the Jacksonville City Council committee looking into what happened met for its final time. It was revealed that the committee’s report should be ready by the end of the month and it will be made public on Jan. 11.

Council members said the report will recommend changes on how to oversee JEA to avoid problems in the future, but it will also address areas that some believe borders on criminal behavior.

Federal Investigators are also looking into the JEA matter as well. It’s unclear when their investigation will be complete.