City Rescue Mission expands overnight shelter capacity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission is expanding its services in response to the recent cold snap.

The nonprofit organization announced Tuesday that it’s increasing its overnight shelter capacity and extending hours every day the temperatures outside dip below 40 degrees.

“We will not turn anyone away,” CRM Executive Director Penny Kievet said. “We want to make sure that those without a home have a warm shelter and a hot meal.”

Residents who need shelter can check in at the New Life Inn at 234 West State St. starting at 2:30 p.m. each day. Guests will get a hot meal, clean clothes and access to a shower.

The shelter is requiring guests to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s safety guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.