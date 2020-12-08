’Give Them Space’: Critically endangered right whale calves spotted off Florida, Georgia coast

VILANO BEACH, Fla. – Some exciting news for right whale watchers! The first two calves of the season have been sighted off our coast.

One calf was spotted near Cumberland Island with its mother on Friday while researchers surveyed them by plane. Chiminea is 13 years old and this is her first known calf.

The other calf was spotted on Sunday off Vilano Beach with a pod of dolphins leading the way.

Researchers nicknamed her mother “Millipede.” She is 16 years old and this is her second known calf.

Wildlife officials say these young whales are extremely vulnerable to boat strikes. They’re asking boaters to be aware of their presence and their tendency to rest near the surface of the water.

