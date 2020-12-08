If you hear gunfire near NAS Jax this week, it’s a training drill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Naval Hospital Jacksonville will be holding training drills this week which could include simulated explosions and gunfire, Naval Air Station Jacksonville announced Tuesday.

The drills will take place Dec. 9-11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and residents in the area may hear loud noises during the training days.

NAS Jax said the training is part of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care program which is vital to preparing Naval Hospital Jacksonville medical professionals in performing their jobs under battlefield conditions.