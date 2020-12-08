Protesters gather outside City Hall; Lot J vote pushed back until January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The vote on the controversial entertainment complex at the stadium, Lot J, has now been pushed back until after the first of the year.

The Jaguars are agreeing to the delay after learning there are still many questions to be answered by members of the City Council.

On Tuesday night, City Council is meeting but Lot J is not expected to become an issue.

There’s been a lot of discussion and debate over Lot J and a lot of concern over the city spending $250 million on the project.

That concern was echoed by this handful of protesters outside City Hall on Tuesday afternoon upset about Lot J.

During a special meeting Tuesday afternoon with a number of council members and members of the Jacksonville Jaguars, we learned that there won’t be a vote Tuesday night. Instead, it will come up on Jan. 7 and a final vote will be on Jan. 12.

That’s what Council President Tommy Hazouri has been pushing for and now it looks like all sides agree, including Jacksonville Jaguars President Mark Lamping.

“We are long-term players here,” Lamping said. “We were hoping that it would’ve been resolved this evening. This is not a process where we wanted to have winners and losers. We wanted to be a win-win for everybody. We’ve been participating in active discussions in the course of the past couple of months and it’s during the give-and-take there has been some good clarifications and improvements to the agreement.”