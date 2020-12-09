Attackers barge into home, cut hair of Jacksonville mom

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bruises on her face and her hair chopped off.

That’s how Lashelle Jacobs says she was left after an attack by strangers in her Ortega home last Thursday.

“I have a concussion and then one of my eardrums is ruptured. The back of my head, it’s so damaged right now that it’s like squishy to feel,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs says she was asleep in bed with her 6-year-old son when she heard someone banging on her door around 11 p.m.

“I open the door and I literally stepped right here and the girl is sitting in front of my door and she said ‘They’re following me, they’re following me’ and I was like ‘Who is following you?’ And when I went to go look this way and that’s when she attacked me and I fell to the ground and everything happened right here,” she said.

Jacobs says she blacked out as a woman and a man she’s never seen before continuously beat her.

“And then when I woke back up I remember them holding my hair saying if I moved or screamed they were going to stab me and continue to cut my hair,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs says she managed to crawl up the stairs, get her phone and call 911.

Fortunately, Jacobs says her son never woke up while she was being attacked.

“He doesn’t know,” she said. “My mom told him that I’m in quarantine right now so that’s why I can’t see him but hopefully I’ll get through this soon because I don’t want him to see me like this at all.”

She says the bruises she was left with have scarred her for life.

Jacobs says her attackers didn’t steal anything inside her home, only the scissors they cut her hair with.

Jacobs says she doesn’t know why anyone would attack her.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Those with any information are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.