Florida high court to hear arguments today in Donald Smith appeal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One of the most high-profile child murder cases in Jacksonville history is back in the headlines as attorneys for convicted killer Donald Smith will argue before the state Supreme Court today that Smith should get a new trial.

Smith kidnapped, raped and strangled 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle in June 2013, taking the girl from a Jacksonville Walmart after befriending her mother at a store and offering to buy her family clothes.

Smith, now 64, was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping of a victim under age 13 and sexual battery on a victim under age 12. He was sentenced to death for the murder and received life sentences on the kidnapping and sexual battery charges.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday in an appeal by Smith, whose attorney contends that the trial should have been moved out of Duval County because of the heavy pretrial publicity and that the circuit judge erred by allowing autopsy photos of Cherish to be used during the trial.

An appeal is automatically granted for any case involving the death penalty in Florida.

Attorney H. Kate Bedell wrote that Circuit Judge Mallory Cooper should have granted a change of venue because the community had been “saturated” with media coverage of the case that “provided a one-sided and continuous narrative leading to one conclusion at trial, Mr. Smith’s inevitable conviction, and death sentence,” the brief said.

But Senior Assistant Attorney General Charmaine Millsaps argued that Smith’s trial attorneys did not meet legal tests for a change of venue and that there had been a long period of time between the murder and the trial.

“There was over four years between this crime and jury selection,” Millsaps wrote. “Furthermore, Duval County is a large diverse county with hundreds of thousands of eligible jurors of which it is difficult to believe that 12 unbiased jurors, uninfluenced by the publicity and indifferent to, or even totally unaware of, social media posts, could not be found.”

The case was shocking for the Jacksonville community -- so were the horrific details revealed during the trial.

Cherish Perrywinkle

Cherish’s half-naked body was found wedged under a fallen tree in a grassy marsh not far from a church. The terror and torture she had endured had lasted hours, not minutes.

One of the most gut-wrenching moments in Smith’s trial came when veteran Medical Examiner Valerie Rao described Cherish’s brutal rape and tortured final moments of life as she walked the jury through graphic autopsy photos. The testimony brought some of the jurors to tears.

In the brief for Smith’s appeal, his attorney argued that the circuit judge erred by allowing the autopsy photos to be used during the trial because of their graphic nature.

“The probative value was substantially outweighed by the prejudicial effect because, to show these images to the jury, would ‘shock’ them and ‘inflame their passions,’” the brief on behalf of Smith said.

But Millsaps, in her brief to the Supreme Court, wrote that the circuit judge “properly admitted the autopsy photographs, which were relevant to establish both premeditated murder and sexual battery.”

Walmart surveillance video shows Cherish walking out front door with Donald Smith.

She also pointed out that Smith was seen on surveillance video leaving the Walmart with Cherish and that his DNA profile matched the DNA found on Cherish.

Also, she indicated any error by the circuit judge in allowing the photos to be used would have been “harmless error.”

“Any rational jury would have convicted Smith of kidnapping, sexual battery, and murder based on the DNA evidence and the videotape without being shown a single photograph,” Millsaps wrote.

Cherish’s mother, Rayne Perrywinkle, issued the following statement regarding Smith’s appeal:

“He is where he needs to be. He needs to stay there until he’s executed. That is what he wanted. Far from the harm of other inmates. You can’t have both. I believe in the death penalty. I always have. I always will. Death should mean death. Not a life sentence. Taxpayers shouldn’t bear the responsibility of keeping these people alive. They’re not suffering. They don’t have to worry about anything but time. I think more people would support the death penalty if it didn’t have loopholes. Twenty or thirty years on death row is a joke. I appreciate the people involved to make sure execution takes place. Thank you.”