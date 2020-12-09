Jacksonville football star shot while filling tires at gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former NFL player and Notre Dame star is recovering in the hospital after he was shot at a Jacksonville gas station.

Louis Nix III, 29, was shot Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. at a Gate gas station on Airport Center Drive near Jacksonville International Airport, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported Nix to UF Health Hospital in serious condition. Nix posted a video on his Instagram account as he was being transported, saying he was shot and that he wanted to tell his family and friends he loved them in case he didn’t make it. In the clip, it appears he has a chest wound.

He said he was getting air in his tires in the parking lot of the gas station.

Wednesday morning, Nix told News4Jax by phone, “I’m doing well.”

Talked to Louis on the phone. He says he's "doing well." He was shot last night at gas station while pumping air in tires near Jacksonville International Airport. More on @wjxt4 in moments. https://t.co/UcmO8GKOvU — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) December 9, 2020

He said he posted the video because “that was the best way to get the message out to my family.”

According to the report, Nix told JSO officers he was shot by an “unknown person.” He told doctors at UF Health that “the suspects put a flashlight into his face” and that they said, “give me.”

When Nix pushed the suspect back, he said he felt the shot hit his chest.

A witness, who News4Jax is not naming for her safety, said she was sitting in her vehicle at the gas pumps when she heard a “popping sound” and saw two to three people by the air pump. She said one of the men had a silver handgun. She said they ran behind the car wash after the shooting.

The incident report lists a suspect as being a black male between 16 to 20 years old wearing a ski mask, olive green jacket with white fur, black and red shoes, blue jeans and weighing 100 to 150 pounds.

A second suspect was described to be in a green, yellow, red and blue jacket, navy blue sweatpants and red slides. That person was also a black male between 16 and 20 years old weighing 100 to 150 pounds.

Nix attended Raines High School where he was an All-State defensive lineman. He then played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was selected by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He later played on the practice squads for the New York Giants, Washington Redskins and the Jaguars.