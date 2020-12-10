Diamond engagement ring dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Say whaaat? This news literally has a ring to it!

Sorting through change that had been dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Jacksonville on December 1st, a volunteer found a dollar bill folded with something taped to it.

“Oh look, it’s a diamond ring,” he said as he unfolded the dollar bill.

The group of Kettle Counters shouted with excitement and gathered to see it.

“It was a solitaire engagement ring,” Captain Kirk said.

The engagement ring had been taped to a dollar and dropped into a kettle at a local Publix by an anonymous donor.

The ring was taken to Miriam’s Jewelers in San Marco and appraised between $8,000 and $9,000.

The diamond is a 1.75 carat stone, M/N color, VVS2 clarity set in yellow gold.

“We are very excited about this tremendously generous gift right here in our community,” said Development Director, Robert Devers.

“Funds raised from the Red Kettle Campaign are critical to ensure we can help all those in need, and these heartwarming gifts continue to amaze and inspire our staff, bell-ringers and volunteers,” Area Commander, Major Keath Biggers, said.

“In spite of this jeweled donation, the funds raised through The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19, while requests for services are at an all-time high,” Biggers said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is in danger due to consumers carrying less cash and fewer coins, more online shopping, which means less foot traffic in shopping areas, unemployment rates and recent closures of some brick-and-mortar retail stores.

The Red Kettle Campaign funds help provide year-round services and programs such as emergency disaster relief, clothing assistance, transportation, shelter, food assistance, youth programs, financial assistance, and Christmas assistance.

The Salvation Army of Jacksonville will likely include the ring in an auction to get the most someone is willing to give and help serve a lot more people this year.

“We are encouraged by every donation because it means someone gave of their hard-earned money to help others. We are hoping this diamond ring donation will inspire others to give,” Biggers said.

To volunteer on behalf of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, click here.

To donate to the Red Kettle Campaign and help The Salvation Army continue meeting needs in your community, please visit SalvationArmyNEFL.org.