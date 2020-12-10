44ºF

Get in line: This calculator estimates when you could get COVID-19 vaccine

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for COVID-19 testing at a site operated by CORE in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for COVID-19 testing at a site operated by CORE in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The New York Times has developed a tool to calculate the number of people who will need a vaccine in each state and county. It can also estimate where you fit in line.

The publication says the calculate was created with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs using their vaccine tool. To use the calculator, you’ll share some personal information about yourself including your age and location.

If you’re not in a high-risk age group, have no preexisting conditions, and live in Florida, the calculator estimates you are in line behind 144.1 million people.

If you fall into a higher risk group, you may be among the first 10 million in Florida who will get vaccine priority.

TRY IT: Calculate your risk here.

