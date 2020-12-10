Get in line: This calculator estimates when you could get COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The New York Times has developed a tool to calculate the number of people who will need a vaccine in each state and county. It can also estimate where you fit in line.

The publication says the calculate was created with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs using their vaccine tool. To use the calculator, you’ll share some personal information about yourself including your age and location.

If you’re not in a high-risk age group, have no preexisting conditions, and live in Florida, the calculator estimates you are in line behind 144.1 million people.

If you fall into a higher risk group, you may be among the first 10 million in Florida who will get vaccine priority.

TRY IT: Calculate your risk here.