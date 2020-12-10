United Way of St. Johns County in need of donations for Empty Stocking Fund

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – More families are in need because of the coronavirus pandemic. United Way of St. Johns County wants to help but needs donations for its Empty Stocking Fund. With the Empty Stocking Fund, people may think of donated presents, but food and other necessities are what more people need right now. The charity has helped needy families for years. But these days, its president and CEO Melissa Nelson, has seen that need grow with her own eyes.

“Emails in the middle of the night,” Nelson said. “Messages on our Facebook page, letters we receive here at the office, it’s truly moving.”

That is why Nelson says donations are needed more now than ever. She says families throughout St. Johns County are struggling with the challenges of COVID-19. While people who’ve needed help in the past are still struggling, she says the charity has seen a rise in the number of people who, before the pandemic, were able to make ends meet without assistance.

“Middle-income families that never anticipated to be frightened about making a mortgage payment,” Nelson said. “So how on earth can they deal with the feelings of now it’s the holidays, ‘what do I tell my kids? How do I feed them a Christmas dinner’?”

Nelson says United Way of St. Johns County typically receives requests for assistance from people in the more centrally based neighborhoods of St. Augustine. But she says the numbers are rising in the northern part of the county.

“Northwest and northeast,” Nelson said. “That is a startling statistic.”

Nelson says the Empty Stock Fund helped 505 St. Johns County families last year. As things stand right now, that number has risen to 610 families. Nelson says calls are still coming in. She couldn’t hide her emotion as she talked about those numbers.

“I never anticipated that you could hear so many stories and see so many families, working families,” Nelson said tearfully. “Those are the families we help, who are between a rock and a hard place.”

Nelson says the charity not only has a relationship with Publix, but it also works with seniors who have little to no support system in place for the holidays.

“We do Publix so we know the contribution goes to food,” Nelson. “For seniors, we do a Visa card so they can do basic needs.”

The best way to donate is through the website. Nelson says opening your heart and your wallet, even for just a small donation, can make a world of difference for local families.

“People are happy to purchase toys, and we frequently think of that cute little toy for a 2, 3, or 4-year-old,” Nelson said. “But it’s a 14-year-old that is hungry.”

To donate quickly, go to United Way of St. Johns County’s website. You can also call the office at 904-829-9721.

Donations can also be dropped off at the charity’s St. Augustine office.